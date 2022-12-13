Many adults aged 26 to 41 cite high rent, money concerns, and job losses as critical factors that prevent them from living independently

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropertyManagement.com, a leading resource to help property owners identify reliable, trusted, and experienced property management services in the United States, has published a recent survey report that shares insight into how inflation and rising rent prices have impacted millennials in 2022. The study also highlights the top reasons many adults have moved back in with their parents. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,200 adults aged 26 to 41.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.