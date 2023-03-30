New MLSecOps community provides a collaborative space for experts and industry leaders to connect and shape the future of security in AI applications and ML systems.

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protect AI is proud to announce the launch of its MLSecOps community, an online gathering place dedicated to advancing the field of Machine Learning Security Operations (MLSecOps), and is unveiling MLSecOps.com; a new digital collective featuring original weekly podcasts, learning resources, hybrid events, and a Slack community. By engaging visionary thought leaders and subject matter experts in categories such as ML Supply Chain Vulnerability, Model Provenance, GRC, Trusted AI (Bias, Fairness, and Explainability), and Adversarial ML, members and visitors will find a range of interesting and engaging topics to improve their awareness of MLSecOps.


