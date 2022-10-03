PCS is pleased to announce the addition of Alice Ireland to the PCS staff as a Senior Reliability Compliance Manager. Alice's industry expertise in both Operations & Planning (O&P) and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) further enhances PCS' support to its continuously growing number of clients.
SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry-recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Alice Ireland to the PCS staff as a Senior Reliability Compliance Manager. Alice's industry expertise in both Operations & Planning (O&P) and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) further enhances PCS' support to its continuously growing number of clients.
Alice joins PCS after eight years at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. where, as Sr. Manager, Reliability Compliance, she was responsible for many registrations and assets which included CIP Low, Medium and High Impact requirements in both the MRO and WECC Regions. Prior to Tri-State, Alice spent fourteen years with Xcel Energy in several reliability compliance roles supporting four operating companies in MRO, SPP and WECC Regions.
As part of her compliance role, Alice has been an active industry participant in the following:
North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC)
" Compliance and Certification Committee Member
" ERO Monitoring Subcommittee Member
" Security Working Group Member and BCSI Cloud Team Lead
" Low Impact Criteria Review Team Member
" Critical Infrastructure Protection Committee Member
" Standards Committee Member
" Process Subcommittee Member
North American Transmission Forum (NATF)
" Risk, Controls and Compliance Practices Group Core Team Member
Western Interconnection Compliance Forum (WICF)
" Steering Committee Member
Crystal Musselman, President & CEO had this to say about Alice joining PCS:
"As a PCS team we are excited to have Alice join our staff, adding even more strength to our current team of top industry professionals. Her extensive background in O&P and CIP compliance management will have a positive impact on our team, as well as the clients she will be supporting."
PCS NERC Compliance Consulting Services has an unsurpassed track record in Regional Audit success. Whether your need for support is in the area of Operations and Planning Standards or Critical Infrastructure Protection Standards for your Utility, Generation Facility, Battery Storage site, Solar Facility, or Wind Facility, PCS provides the technical expertise and program management support you desire. PCS delivers compliance interpretations based on extensive auditing experience, coupled with programs and processes that provide you confidence in the compliance status of your organization.
For information on how PCS can support your organization's NERC Reliability Standards compliance needs, please contact Dale Zahn at (509) 504-5496 or visit our website at http://www.provencompliance.com. #weccreliability #SPPorg #ReliabilityFirst #Texas_RE_Inc #SERC #NPCC #CIP #Batterystorage #NERCcompliance #NERC #criticalinfrastructureprotection
