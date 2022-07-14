Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS) is celebrating its 12-year anniversary in the field of NERC Reliability Compliance Consulting as one of the leading firms for both CIP and O&P Reliability Standards.
SPOKANE, Wash., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCS was formed in 2010 by a team of seasoned compliance professionals having decades of industry experience in literally all aspects of the power system including generator and transmission system operations, technical writing, marketing, and regulatory compliance. PCS services include audit support and preparation, compliance assessments, mock audits, gap analyses, internal controls, staff training, due diligence support, development and implementation of reliability compliance documentation, including Internal Compliance Programs, and on-call reliability compliance expertise.
Over the last twelve years, PCS has worked with over 200 clients in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Our team has provided critical expertise and assistance that has benefitted these organizations as well as the Industry. PCS NERC Compliance Consulting Services has an unsurpassed track record in Regional NERC Audit success. Whether your need for support is in the area of Operations and Planning Standards or Critical Infrastructure Protection Standards for your Utility, Generation Facility, Solar Facility, Wind Facility or Battery Storage site, PCS provides the technical expertise and program management support you desire. PCS delivers compliance interpretations based on extensive auditing experience, coupled with programs and processes, that provide you confidence in the compliance status of your organization.
PCS has attracted top industry talent for its team of professionals and continues to build its business to provide NERC consulting services in this ever-changing environment.
For information on how PCS can support your organization's NERC Reliability Standards compliance needs, please contact Dale Zahn at (509) 504-5496 or visit our website at http://www.provencompliance.com. #weccreliability #SPPorg #ReliabilityFirst #Texas_RE_Inc #SERC #NPCC #CIP #Batterystorage #NERCcompliance #NERC #criticalinfrastructureprotection
