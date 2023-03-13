Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry-recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve McElhaney to the PCS staff as a Senior NERC Consultant.
SPOKANE, Wash., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry-recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve McElhaney to the PCS staff as a Senior NERC Consultant. Steve's industry expertise in Operations & Planning (O&P) compliance as well as his experience in oversight for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) adds to PCS' support for its continuously growing number of clients.
Steve has been in the power industry for over 42 years. He recently spent 15 years at Cooperative Energy as their Chief Compliance Officer – Vice President, where he was responsible for compliance associated with the NERC Standards, audits, contracts, and safety, as well as utility operations and planning. Some of Steve's responsibilities over the years have included:
Directing and maintaining regulatory and compliance activities related to operations and planning of generation and transmission facilities, including those which are subject to compliance with Rural Utilities Service (RUS), Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), and SERC Reliability Corporation (SERC) requirements.
Directing activities related to contract development and administration involving power purchases, interconnection agreements, transmission service agreements, and regulatory matters involving power supply, transmission services, and reliability.
Directing the overall compliance program and providing assistance to subject matter experts as necessary with the development of individual compliance programs.
Directing Control Center operations to ensure the system is operated in a safe, reliable, and economic manner.
Steve's credentials include:
Ph.D. in Industrial and Systems Engineering – Mississippi State University
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering – Auburn University
Registered Professional Engineer - States of Florida and Mississippi
Crystal Musselman, President & CEO had this to say about Steve joining PCS:
"We are excited to have Steve join our staff, adding even more strength to our current team of top industry professionals. His extensive background, both in O&P and CIP compliance, will contribute to the services we offer, as well as the individual client focus for which PCS is known."
PCS NERC Compliance Consulting Services has an unsurpassed track record in Regional Audit success. Whether your need for support is in the area of Operations and Planning Standards or Critical Infrastructure Protection Standards for your Utility, Generation Facility, Battery Storage site, Solar Facility, or Wind Facility, PCS provides the technical expertise and program management support you desire. PCS delivers compliance interpretations based on extensive auditing experience, coupled with programs and processes that provide you confidence in the compliance status of your organization.
For information on how PCS can support your organization's NERC Reliability Standards compliance needs, please contact Dale Zahn at (509) 504-5496 or visit our website at http://www.provencompliance.com. #weccreliability #SPPorg #ReliabilityFirst #Texas_RE_Inc #SERC #NPCC #CIP #Batterystorage #NERCcompliance #NERC #criticalinfrastructureprotection
