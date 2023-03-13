Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry-recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve McElhaney to the PCS staff as a Senior NERC Consultant.

SPOKANE, Wash., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry-recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve McElhaney to the PCS staff as a Senior NERC Consultant. Steve's industry expertise in Operations & Planning (O&P) compliance as well as his experience in oversight for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) adds to PCS' support for its continuously growing number of clients.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.