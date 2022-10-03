Providence Medicare Advantage (PRNewsfoto/Providence Health Assurance)

Providence Medicare Advantage (PRNewsfoto/Providence Health Assurance)

 By Providence Health Assurance

For the first time in Franklin, Benton, and Walla Walla Counties, Providence Medicare Advantage Plans will be available for 2023 coverage

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-quality, affordable and comprehensive Providence Medicare Advantage Plans are available to residents of Oregon and Washington, including residents of Southeast Washington for the first time, during this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. West coast, not-for-profit Providence Health Assurance (PHA) will provide several plans across the states. While many of the competitive plans feature a zero-dollar co-pay, all include coordinated care as part of the Providence Health System, which includes services through Providence Swedish and Kadlec Health Systems. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries can enroll in Providence Medicare Advantage plans during the 2023 annual enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

