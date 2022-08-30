A highly-trained attorney can provide expert guidance to help boost your settlement in a personal injury case says Montoya Hinckley Law Firm

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of a personal injury settlement depends on the damage and losses incurred in the accident, making it hard to determine an average amount. Settlements can close at a five-digit number or run into millions of dollars. The cost of a slip-and-fall accident, for example, can be over $1 million if the victim suffers a spinal or traumatic brain injury. Depending on the at-fault party's insurance coverage and assets, the settlement amount can also fluctuate.

