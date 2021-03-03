A public hearing is scheduled for April 5 on the vacation of a portion of city streets in exchange for a slice of waterfront to allow for future expansion of the Guemes Channel Trail.
The Wynn and Ortman families have granted or pledged to grant easements between A and B avenues on the old railroad right of way, in exchange for a street end — a portion of 11th Street that ends in front of, and provides access to, their properties and their properties alone. The City Council approved the proposed exchange on Dec. 14. State law requires a public hearing because the city would be giving up part of a public road.
City Attorney Darcy Swetnam said the city and the property owners worked on the agreement for two years. Trail users will have to wait, however, to use the new stretch of waterfront trail: It’s not connected on either end to the existing trail, and there is no public access yet.
“It’s a standalone negotiated easement,” Assistant Parks Director Bob Vaux said in an earlier story. “To become part of the larger trail system will require acquiring a lot more trail.”
The city and trail users envision a trail that stretches from Washington Park to March’s Point; the estimated cost of right of way acquisition and trail development is $6 million, according to project documents on the city’s website. Three of nine phases have been completed: Edwards Way to Lovric’s Sea-Craft, Sixth Street, and the Tommy Thompson Parkway — a total of 22,500 feet.
In the planning stage: 2,750 feet of trail at Ship Harbor; 4,150 feet of trail from Washington Park to the state ferry landing; 8,100 feet of trail from Lovric’s Sea-Craft to Sixth Street; 2,750 feet of trail from Sixth Street to the Tommy Thompson Parkway; and 5,800 feet of trail on March’s Point.
The most complicated stretch of trail is Lovric’s to Sixth Street. Lovric’s Sea-Craft president Florence Lovric told the Anacortes American she’s hesitant to allow the trail to cross her property because of trucks going in and out of the marina and shipyard.
Acquiring easements or rights of way to continue the trail from Lovric’s to Sixth Street involves working out agreements with Lovric’s, which operates a marina and shipyard; GEMS, which operates a commercial sea urchin operation; and Triton, which owns a commercial property that is currently unused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.