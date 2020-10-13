The Skagit County Hearing Examiner will take public testimony at 10 a.m. Wednesday regarding the proposed expansion of the gravel quarry near Rosario Road and Marine Drive.
Lake Erie Pit LLC has applied for a special-use permit to expand its operation from 17.78 acres to 53.5 acres, according to documents from the Skagit County Hearing Examiner. The company plans to remove approximately 3.6 million tons of gravel over a 60-year period.
The quarry is located within an area zoned Rural Resource‐Natural Resource Land. No offices or structures are proposed to be built, according to the documents. The expanded quarry would process material onsite with a screen and rock crusher. Some 13 loads on average per day — an increase of four — are expected to be trucked or trailered out of the quarry, according to the environmental impact study. The proposed operating hours would be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The American left a message on Monday for quarry owner Bill Wooding but did not reach him in time for publication.
A Rosario Road resident, Frank Jeretzky, wrote in support of the expansion. “Mr. Wooding has been a good neighbor all of those years” that Jeretzky has lived near the quarry, he wrote.
Another neighbor, Kaaren Malson, wrote that the quarry has provided good jobs, “kept the road clean,” and even removed abandoned vehicles and roadside garbage. She lives a quarter-mile from the quarry and has “not been inconvenienced in any way or subjected to additional truck or equipment noise.”
Evergreen Islands, a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization, opposes the expansion. The organization cites additional expansion in the future if market demands exceed average production; increase in truck traffic, truck lights and noise; interruption of groundwater flow; and disruption of slope stability.
Thomas F. Harko of Anacortes had the same concerns.
“There (are) recreational, residential and many natural and beneficial attributes which will be impacted by the noise, dust and pollutants,” he wrote.
Brinkley Meyers, who owns property next to the quarry, wrote that she is concerned about the effect of truck traffic and noise on property values.
“Another concern is safety,” she wrote. “There have already been several landslides on the hill, and rocks continue to tumble constantly on the (western side) of the hill. We are concerned that, should operations increase, the hill may not be able to sustain vibrations and continued soil/gravel removal …”
The proposed mining expansion area is located 850 feet from the nearest shoreline and 200 feet from the nearest home, according to the county’s environmental impact study. Existing forestation and construction of earthen berms would be adequate to protect neighbors from noise from the mine, the study states.
Wooding has proposed a 100-foot setback to protect neighboring properties from slides along the slopes of the mine, and a hydrogeologist hired by Wooding determined the mining would not have an adverse effect on local groundwater or surface water.
