AUSTIN, Texas and BELLEVUE, Wash., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q5iD, Inc., THE premier enterprise cybersecurity software company delivering world-class identity management solutions announces new co-headquarters in Austin and Bellevue.
This move marks a pivotal moment in Q5iD's quantum-level evolution and further positions the company for rapid and exponential growth.
"As a global world-class enterprise cybersecurity software identity management company, it is imperative Q5iD be in the nucleus of these two thriving enterprise business technology economies. It's also self-evident that some of our most strategically valuable relationships are in these two locations."
"Our co-HQ location decision is a major component of our quantum-level growth strategy. Austin and Bellevue are thriving enterprise class business/technology and infrastructure hubs. Both locations have thriving employment bases of the best engineering talent, locations of key business partners, tax and business friendly environments, and top quality of life," said Q5iD President of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Michael F. Marcotte.
"Q5iD is recruiting the best engineering talent in the world for our transformative enterprise technology products. Q5iD is leading a new era of cybersecurity excellence where digital identities remain secure and impervious to compromise," said Senior Vice President of Engineering, Todd Bryant.
Q5iD provides major corporations with the ability to rapidly integrate our patented Proven Identity solution into their enterprise systems. Our industry agnostic API (Application Programming Interface) disrupts and defines the cybersecurity identity management marketplace with an infinite number of use cases.
Two ribbon-cuttings ceremonies will be taking place:
ATX-HQ on May 23, 2023 @ 10:00AM CT
801 Barton Springs
Austin, Texas
BWA-HQ on May 22, 2023 @ 10:00AM PT
800 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, Washington
About Q5iD
Q5iD is THE premier enterprise cybersecurity software company delivering the BEST identity management solutions in the WORLD. Proven, authenticated, trusted, secure, and managed identity protection, now.
