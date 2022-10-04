QorusDocs, an RFP and proposal management software company, today released findings from a new report that uncovers insights into how proposal management software significantly boosts business win rates and supports efficient development of request for ...

QorusDocs, an RFP and proposal management software company, today released findings from a new report that uncovers insights into how proposal management software significantly boosts business win rates and supports efficient development of request for proposals (RFPs). (PRNewsfoto/QorusDocs)

 By QorusDocs, WestRiver Group

Led by WestRiver Group, the funding will be used to address growing customer demand for QorusDocs' solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash. , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -QorusDocs, a global leader in the RFP and proposal management software industry, today announced it secured $10 million in additional funding led by WestRiver Group. The new investment will be used to address increasing customer demand for QorusDocs' proposal management software in growing verticals, such as legal, IT services and staffing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.