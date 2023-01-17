Quantum5

The robust training solution uses the psychology of selling and AI-based training to help dealership staff build genuine, long-lasting customer relationships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum5, a leading training company that brings people and technology together for sustained learning and higher profits, has officially launched their Performance Suite. The Suite brings together Quantum5's full offering of extensive engagement-style trainings for every touchpoint of the dealership, including sales, service, BDC, phone, and leadership.


