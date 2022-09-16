Quarterra Multifamily and QuadReal Property Group Announce the Opening of Spectra

Quarterra Multifamily and QuadReal Property Group Announce the Opening of Spectra

 By Quarterra

Joint Venture to bring 450 apartment homes and more than 37,000 square feet of retail to Redmond, Wash.

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra (recently rebranded from LMC), a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, today announced the opening of Spectra, a luxury mixed-use community in the Marymoor submarket of Redmond, WA. Spectra, developed in partnership with QuadReal Property Group, is the first apartment community to deliver in the core of the emerging Marymoor Village following the historically industrial neighborhood's rezoning in anticipation of the nearby Link Light Rail Station. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in September.

