 By Radiant Logistics, Inc.

CONFIRMS RECORD RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today announced the filing of the Company's comprehensive annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 (the "Annual Report"), which includes the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, restated audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as well as restated unaudited consolidated financial statements covering the interim quarterly reporting periods during fiscal 2021 consisting of the quarters ended September 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021; and restated unaudited consolidated financial statements covering the quarterly reporting periods during fiscal 2022 consisting of September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Restatement Periods").


