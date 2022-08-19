The ProMetric® I61 Imaging Colorimeter receives a Gold-level award in the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards in recognition of its contribution to innovation in the optics and photonics community.

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of imaging systems for scientific evaluation of light sources and displays, announces today that its ProMetric® I61 (61-megapixel) Imaging Colorimeter was recognized among the best by the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optics and photonics community recognized Radiant Vision Systems as a Gold honoree.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.