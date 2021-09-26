Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Railroad Catastrophe Lawyers From Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky Available To Discuss Fatal Amtrak Derailment In Montana
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic mass-casualty incident," said SMB's trial attorneys and mass transportation safety advocates Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Jeffrey P. Goodman. "Based on our extensive experience representing victims of prior passenger rail disasters, we would expect that every safety protocol and practice associated with this Seattle-bound train's operation will be closely investigated by the National Transportation Board (NTSB) to ensure riders, crews, contractors and the general public that Amtrak is being operated as safely as possible."
Trial attorneys Mongeluzzi and Goodman served within Plaintiffs leadership in litigation following the 2015 fatal Amtrak 188 derailment in Philadelphia, and other Amtrak fatal accidents in Pennsylvania and South Carolina, and also the 2016 New Jersey Transit (NJT) fatal crash in Hoboken, NJ. They have consistently advocated for implementation of long delayed, advanced railroad safety technology, including Positive Train Control (PTC), which provides for automatic braking and switching systems.
Mr. Mongeluzzi said, "Speed, and any sign of excessive speed, along with signal and switching systems integrity, are among the numerous critical operating factors that will be closely examined by investigators."
Mr. Goodman added, "Preventable train accidents continue to occur across America, and will continue, until systems such as PTC are more fully and effectively implemented."
