Transaction will boost broadband investment in Rainier Connect bringing the latest in high-speed internet and connectivity solutions to homes and businesses.

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rainier Connect and Palisade Infrastructure ("Palisade") have entered into an agreement whereby Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, will acquire 100% of the equity interests in Mashell, Inc., the parent company of Rainier Connect (the "Transaction"). Palisade will take on both the ownership and operations of Rainier Connect, including Rainier Connect's rights and obligations under the Click! Business Transaction Agreement with Tacoma Power.


