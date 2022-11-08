WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RAINN announced the addition of a new board member, Jamila Sykes, a healthcare management executive with deep expertise in designing and leading teams that can drive strategic change initiatives with innovation and diversity, and delivering rapid-response crisis intervention systems.

"Jamila Sykes is a remarkable leader with an abundance of healthcare experience, especially in meeting the needs of those in crisis. Jamila will play a vital role in guiding RAINN through the next chapter in our history as the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. This is a year of massive growth for RAINN — in staff size, budget size, and program capacity. By the end of this fiscal year, we expect to nearly double our capacity to serve survivors online through the National Sexual Assault Hotline," said Scott Berkowitz, RAINN's president and founder.


