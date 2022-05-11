Raintown Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raintown Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Raintown Realty, a firm known for its considerate and detailed approach to its clients' goals, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Raintown Realty was founded by Robert Ott, a veteran real estate professional who specializes in customer service. In his three decades in the industry, Ott and his team have successfully facilitated more than 2,000 home sales and over $1 billion in transaction volume, $113 million of which was in 2021 alone. But Ott considers his greatest success to be his clients' satisfaction, which he has consistently achieved through faith, trust, and an intrinsic care for others. With this mindset, he leads Raintown Realty, which serves buyers and sellers of all experience levels throughout King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.
When asked how Raintown Realty became the leading team in the Pacific Northwest, Ott said: "We have a systematic and programmed process that makes the environment fun, friendly, professional, and predictable. But what really sets our team apart is how much we care about our clients. People have to move for a lot of reasons; we meet them where they are and treat them with the respect and dignity they deserve."
Partnering with Side will ensure Raintown Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Raintown Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Raintown Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"By allying with Side, we're aligning ourselves with an equally friendly company that shares our values and recognizes the people behind the properties," Ott continued. "Plus, Side's industry-leading platform and incredible support solutions enable us to expand our offerings and help more people discover our vigilant real estate team."
About Raintown Realty
Raintown Realty is not only a tightknit, full-service team but a group of like-minded professionals looking to offer maximum value to their clientele and community. With a strict focus on clients' needs and best interests, the team operates like a well-oiled machine that's dedicated to its clients and their loved ones for life. Raintown Realty represents seasoned buyers and sellers and first-timers throughout King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties with equal enthusiasm and ease. For more information, visit http://www.raintownrealty.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
