REMINDER TO READERS
You will find the Monday comics and Spare Time pages in your Sunday newspaper as of today because as of this week, we are no longer printing a Monday newspaper. World of Wonder will appear in the Tuesday edition instead. We continue to offer news and advertising on Mondays on goskagit.com and in a weekly email newsletter, titled Good Morning, Skagit Valley. Subscribers who do not receive this newsletter can send their email address to circulation@skagitpublishing.com to be included. Subscribers who have not activated their digital access may do so at https://www.goskagit.com/activate/
