NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REALMUSHROOMS, an industry-leading supplier of premium mushroom supplements, was recognized today by Optimal Performance Living for offering the Best Medicinal Mushroom Product in the marketplace for mushroom supplements. Unlike most brands that contain grains, additives, and fillers, award-winning REAL MUSHROOMS supplements are made with only 100% real mushrooms, delivering pure mushroom extracts -- making its turkey tail powder a more authentic and potent alternative to better-known competitor brands. [See full press release]
