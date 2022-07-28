RealNetworks Logo

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK) announced today it has signed a definitive agreement with the Company's founder, Chairman and CEO, Robert D. Glaser, pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into Greater Heights LLC, an affiliate of Mr. Glaser, and each outstanding share of common stock of the Company will be converted into the right to receive cash consideration of $0.73 per share. Mr. Glaser, together with his affiliates, currently owns approximately 39% of the outstanding shares of RealNetworks's stock.  The merger consideration represents a 55% premium to the Company's closing stock price on the last trading day prior to announcement of Mr. Glaser's proposal to acquire the Company.

The Merger Agreement and the merger has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of a Special Committee of the Board consisting exclusively of independent directors. The Company's shareholders will be asked to vote upon the adoption of the Merger Agreement and approval of the merger at a shareholders meeting called for such purpose on a date to be announced.  The closing of the transaction is conditioned upon the approval of a majority of the shares not owned by Mr. Glaser and his affiliates.  The parties anticipate the transaction will close in the fourth quarter.

