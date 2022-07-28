RealNetworks Logo

Company Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with CEO Rob Glaser, Subject to Shareholder Approval

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

