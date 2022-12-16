Mann Brings More Than Two Decades of Real Estate and Land Use Law to Fast-Growing Brokerage and Key Industry Relationships as Former Executive Director of Urban Land Institute Northwest (2005-2019)

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executives at Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) announced today that industry veteran Kelly Mann has joined the brokerage as a Global Real Estate Advisor to practice residential and commercial real estate for her clients. Mann is a licensed attorney specializing in real estate and land use matters for the past 20 years, and a former board member on the Downtown Design Review Board during Mayor Greg Nickels' "Center City Plan," which was credited for a building boom and Seattle's rank as the fastest-growing large city in the country. She also presided as the Executive Director for the Urban Land Institute Northwest for 14 years, leading growth of the real estate think tank from 200 members to more than 1,200 during her term and providing thought leadership on development trends.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.