VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 22nd Annual Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival returns August 26, 27, & 28 – reborn and rebuilt – to Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington USA. The theme for the 2022 Festival is "Rebirth of the Blues."
MUSIC & TICKETS – The Festival features 17 bands and a nationally acclaimed lineup of GRAMMY winners, American Blues Award winners, and up-and-coming musicians. Headline acts include 17-time GRAMMY nominees The Yellowjackets, 2-time GRAMMY-winning singer Diane Schuur, Latin jazz percussionist Poncho Sanchez, 2020 American Blues Award winner Sue Foley, guitar sensation Raul Midón, and 26-year-old jazz pianist Connie Han. Blues, gospel, Latin, fusion, and traditional will entertain the anticipated thousands of fans. Festival tickets range from $25 for single tickets to $70 for a 3-day pass.
WINE & FOOD – "Good wine and jazz music are a natural fit" says Festival Director Dr. Maria Manzo. "At our festival, people can buy 1-ounce tastes of a variety of lovely wines and purchase a glass to enjoy with some great food while listening to world-class musicians." Northwest wines featured at the Festival include Argyle, Eola Hills, Luke Vineyards, Maryhill Winery, Honeywood, Mercer, Milbrandt, Ryan Patrick, Alki, Wine By Joe, and Tattoo Girl, and 14 Acres Winery.
FINE ART – The Festival includes the work of 20 fine artists from California, Oregon, and Washington. These artists have been selected from hundreds of potential applicants, and their art is displayed and for sale during the Festival. According to Dr. Manzo, "The Festival believes in supporting and promoting the visual arts and we are honored to have an eclectic and diverse group of talented fine artists this year. Painting, pottery, metal sculpture, mixed media, glass, paper, jewelry, photography, wood, and fiber art will be showcased. Los Angeles artist Sam Pace has been commissioned to create the 2022 Festival Art, titled 'Rebirth Of The Blues.' His artwork graces Festival posters, prints, and t-shirts.
REBIRTH & RENEWED ENERGY – The Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival has been shut down for the past two years like nearly all live music in the Northwest and most of the United States. "Our Artistic Director was determined to bring this Festival and its world-class music and arts back to the Northwest in 2022," said Dr. Maria Manzo. "He simply refused to shut down another year and made the decision to move forward, because music and the arts bring us life and joy. Music is not incidental. It is essential."
"One of the things I am most grateful for this year is our sponsors," says Artistic Director Michael Kissinger. "It would be impossible to produce the Festival without the financial backing of these companies and we are honored – and humbled – with their support." BMW of Portland is the Stage Sponsor. Underwriting support comes from the Hedinger Family Foundation. Major sponsors include Johnson Bixby, Marketing EQ, OTAK, The Al Angelo Company, Thompson Metal Fab, WaFd Bank, and Vancouver RV. Local community sponsors include Beacock Music, BrandSafway, Collins Family & Implant Dentistry, Craig Stein Beverage, Hilton Vancouver Washington, Imagineering Media, Kendall's Craft Beverages, Michael Vaughn Productions, Mobile Mini, Portland Piano, and Waste Connections.
The Festival has been called "…the largest festival of its kind in the Pacific Northwest…" (ABC TV KATU 2, Portland OR). Since 1998, it has attracted an estimated 150,000 visitors from 25 states, Canada, Europe, China, and Japan. Visit http://www.vancouverwinejazz.com for Tickets and information on music, wine, art, food, and hours or call 360-906-0441.
