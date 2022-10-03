In recognition of World Teachers' Day on October 5th, Adventures in Wisdom is spotlighting our teachers who are filling the gap in children's education by teaching mindset skills to kids. Many of our certified child life coaches (WISDOM Coaches), are teachers and former teachers who are passionate about developing "the whole child" while helping kids close the Covid Gap in social and emotional development. These teachers share why they've added mindset skills training and life coaching for kids to their work.
In a USA Today op-ed published on September 20, 2022, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said, "Our kids' mental health is as critical as their grades." Social-emotional learning and a growth mindset are essential for student success inside and outside the classroom.
"Children spend thousands of hours learning their ABCs and 123s, but they aren't learning the one thing that has the biggest impact on how they see themselves and the results they create in their lives, and that's how to manage their mindset," said Renaye Thornborrow, Founder of Adventures in Wisdom, a company that has certified hundreds of life coaches for kids in over 30 countries around the world.
"When kids learn the mindset skills for resilience, self-confidence, self-esteem, self-leadership, and achievement, they can handle the ups and downs of growing up and really thrive in life," Renaye adds.
Adventures in Wisdom invited WISDOM Coaches who are teachers to share why they added life coaching to their work with children.
"I became a life coach because I have watched thousands of kids face so many challenges. More than ever, kids need growth mindset skills to navigate their lives to the fullest. Life coaching kids gives them a toolkit to value themselves, face what life throws at them, grow social/emotional intelligence, let them be in control, and be resilient. The benefits of life coaching are priceless," shared WISDOM Coach and retired teacher of 30+ years, Linda Czuper. "When kids learn about how their brains work, how to build neural pathways, how their minds believe what they tell, how their self-talk, visualization, and affirmations control how they perceive the world, they start to use their own power to navigate their world with strength. They can leave their comfort zones, make mistakes to grow, and reach their dreams."
Watch WISDOM Coach and teacher,Rahima Khoja share that after working with kids for 15 years, life coaching kids is, "The most fulfilling thing I've ever done."
About Renaye Thornborrow and Adventures in Wisdom Inc.
Renaye Thornborrow is leading a worldwide movement to bring life coaching to kids. Since 2013, her company, Adventures in Wisdom, has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. Life coaching is a game changer for children as they learn how to build confidence, resilience, and mindset skills for life; and it is a game changer for coaches as they increase their impact and income while doing their work in the world serving kids. Renaye is the founder and CEO of Adventures in Wisdom and author of The Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching for Kids Curriculum™. She's a member of the International Coaches Federation (ICF) and a former 3-year board member for the Association of Coach Training Organizations (ACTO). Adventures in Wisdom is an ICF CCE (Continuing Coach Education) provider. To learn more, visit https://www.adventuresinwisdom.com or send an email to renaye@adventuresinwisdom.com
