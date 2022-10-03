In recognition of World Teachers' Day on October 5th, Adventures in Wisdom is spotlighting our teachers who are filling the gap in children's education by teaching mindset skills to kids. Many of our certified child life coaches (WISDOM Coaches), are teachers and former teachers who are passionate about developing "the whole child" while helping kids close the Covid Gap in social and emotional development. These teachers share why they've added mindset skills training and life coaching for kids to their work.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of World Teachers' Day on October 5th, 2022, Adventures in Wisdom is spotlighting our teachers who are filling the gap in children's education by teaching mindset skills to kids. Many of our certified child life coaches (WISDOM Coaches) are teachers and former teachers who are passionate about developing "the whole child" while helping kids close the Covid Gap in social and emotional development.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.