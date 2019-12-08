The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s 31st annual Festival of Trees raised more than $382,000 during Thanksgiving weekend, according to a news release.
The event set another fundraising record since its inception in 1989. Proceeds support the foundation’s $2 million Women’s Imaging Center Capital Campaign.
The foundation hosted three events at the Skagit Center in Burlington: “Rockin’ at the North Pole” breakfast with Santa, two Family Festival days, and the Saturday evening Gala and Auction.
The Fund-A-Dream raised more than $30,000 toward the purchase of equipment for the Women’s Imaging Center.
The Saturday gala was attended by more than 600 guests and featured the live auction of two dozen lavishly decorated Christmas trees and a variety of packages, “pink” kayak raffle, tree raffle, designer wreaths and mini-tabletop trees.
The sell-out Santa breakfast grew to more than 275 guests, according to the release. The pajama breakfast included a dance party, breakfast buffet, kids’ activities, face painting, and photos with Santa Claus.
