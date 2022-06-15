A ribbon-cutting was held June 9 for the PSE’s new visitor center known as the Club House.
The new Lake Shannon day-use park held its grand opening June 9.
Inside PSE’s new visitor center along the Baker River.
Herald staff
A new day-use area at Lake Shannon is open to the public and a renovated visitor center will open Thursday along the Baker River south of the day-use area.
The day-use area and visitor center, which is known as the Club House, are part of Puget Sound Energy’s Baker River Hydroelectric Project.
The visitor center, on East Main Street in Concrete, will have hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The location of the Club House is a historical site that once contained industrial buildings of a 20th century cement factory, according to a PSE news release.
The visitor center is housed in a 1914 concrete building constructed by Washington Portland Cement Company.
According to the release, the center features exhibits addressing the evolution of the site and its history as well as PSE’s history in the Region.
About three miles up the road from the Club House is the Lake Shannon boat ramp and a new day-use park that took about nine months to complete.
The new park has a large picnic shelter with picnic tables and three barbecue grills, and six small picnic sites with tables. Five of those picnic sites have barbecue grills.
PSE also installed about a quarter-mile of sidewalks and trails.
The day-use park is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Oct. 31. It will be closed annually from Nov. 1 through April 14.
The visitor center renovation project and new park were part of PSE’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license agreement.
The 50-year operating license was issued to PSE in October of 2008.
