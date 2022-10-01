Top healthcare and technology recruiting agency launches new nationwide recruiting initiative for nurses and nurse practitioners seeking to expand their employment horizons.

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recruiters.co, a top healthcare and technology recruiting agency, has announced a new nationwide recruiting initiative for nurses and nurse practitioners seeking to expand their employment horizons. The new campaign will seek to connect talented nurses with leading healthcare organizations and technology companies across the country.

