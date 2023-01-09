Redapt, a global end-to-end technology solutions provider, announced today that it has been named a partner for Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designed for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).
SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redapt, a global end-to-end technology solutions provider, announced today that it has been named a partner for Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designed for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). The designation recognizes Redapt's proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and utilize containerized workloads on top of Amazon EKS.
"The Amazon EKS Service Delivery Program designation is a testament to the deep expertise that Redapt brings to our customer engagements, helping them elevate their maturity through our RTEP (Redapt Technology Evolution Playbook) in their Day 0, Day 1, Day 2 and beyond journey," said Rizwan Patel, Field Chief Technology Officer at Redapt. "The goal is to drive innovation, agility, resiliency, security, cost savings, operational excellence, and performance efficiency across a four pronged paradigm of people, process, technology, and business priority."
Added Nick Sutherland, Redapt Senior Director of Business Development: "We continue to see clients move to a Kubernetes-first approach, converting any application they can to be compatible. The EKS Service Delivery achievement attests to the work Redapt has been doing around Kubernetes since its inception in 2015, and is a rallying point for our AWS partnership as we look to modernize clients together."
As AWS continues to invest in scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for enterprises, it has established the AWS Service Delivery Program to support seamless integration and deployment. The AWS Service Delivery Program is designed to help companies find and partner with APN Consulting Partners experienced with AWS-specific services.
A longstanding AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner, Redapt has a track record of helping enterprises accelerate their success with cloud infrastructure and services that streamline business today and scale for business tomorrow. Being designated as an AWS Service Delivery partner for Amazon EKS highlights the company's extensive experience with the leading cloud platform.
About Redapt
Redapt (redapt.com) is an end-to-end technology services provider specializing in infrastructure, hardware systems integration, and cloud business solutions. We are a consultant of choice for several of the world's most recognizable brands. Our services are centered on serving the needs and best interests of customers through flexible, creative, and insightful problem solving.
