NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation1, a leading provider of real estate technology and data services, has been selected by Redfin, one of the most visible technology-driven brokerages in the industry, to provide MLS data delivery and processing via the Constellation1 Real Estate Data APIs. The deal reinforces the commitment of Constellation1 to providing top-tier data quality and services to brokerages, franchises, MLSs, and vendors.
Redfin relies on access to high-quality listing data capable of providing real-time updates to power its brokerage, website, and apps, including popular consumer features such as instant home notifications, home recommendations, and the Redfin Estimate. Redfin previously handled all MLS data syndication and expansion in-house. To expand its listing search experience to consumers across North America it turned to Constellation1 Data Services, an end-to-end, best-in-class real estate data processing solution for MLS data aggregation and syndication.
"Our partnership with Constellation1 will accelerate our market expansion, allowing Redfin to become a truly national search destination much faster than we could have via our own engineering resources," said Christian Taubman, Redfin's Chief Growth Officer. "Data accuracy has always been a core part of Redfin's consumer experience, which is why we selected a partner with a proven track record of data excellence and reliability."
Constellation1 Data Services runs via a serverless cloud-based architecture to provide lightning-fast listing data and images. It allows for real-time automation of data processing and scaling capable of processing massive amounts of data quickly and reliably. The plug and play solution utilizes the latest RESO data dictionary and transport protocols.
"Constellation1 recognized the need for improved access to and syndication of MLS listing data and began making investments for our own websites, leading to the Constellation1 Data Services center of excellence," said Andrew Binkley, President of Constellation1. "It's very rewarding that Redfin has recognized the value of our listing API and how Constellation1 Data Services can propel their growth strategy."
Constellation1 has created the most comprehensive Real Estate Data APIs with nationwide coverage and is recognized in the industry as the preferred data services team leveraged by brokerages, MLSs, franchises, and vendors.
About Constellation1
Constellation1 provides front office, back office, and data services to real estate brokerages, franchises, MLSs, and technology vendors across North America. Constellation1 is your source for real estate technology. Constellation1 is a division of Constellation Web Solutions Inc. and its subsidiaries and is part of Constellation Real Estate Group. For more information, visit http://www.constellation1.com.
About Redfin
Redfin (http://www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.
Media Contact
Doug Fisher, Vice President, Revenue , Constellation1, 800.503.5163, Doug.Fisher@constellation1.com
Alina Ptaszynski, Corporate Communications Manager, Redfin, 206.588.6863, press@redfin.com
SOURCE Constellation Mortgage Solutions
