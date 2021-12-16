SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Top 25 list of timeshare rental resorts has been released by RedWeek.com, the world's largest marketplace for by-owner timeshare rentals. Selected by RedWeek members, the list is based on volume of rental bookings and inquiries sent to owners, giving valuable insight into the mindsets of travelers in 2022.
Warm weather destinations dominated the list this year, with renters now more at ease venturing to their favorite tropical regions farther from home. Three California resorts and one South Carolina resort fell off the Top 25, making room for Hawaii, Cancun, and St. Thomas.
Founded in 2002, RedWeek is the largest, most reputable online timeshare marketplace with an audience of more than 2.6 million and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating. Timeshare owners and travelers alike come to RedWeek to read exclusive resort ratings and reviews, access our detailed resort information, and browse thousands of timeshare rental and resale postings or advertise their own timeshare for rent or sale. Since these rentals are offered at owner-direct rental prices, they're almost always drastically cheaper than resort prices. For more information, visit www.RedWeek.com.
