DENVER and MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) ("Redwood"), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, and LauraMac, a modern SaaS technology provider to the mortgage capital markets, have announced their collaborative development on a new loan acquisition technology to be used by Redwood and their clients. Built on the foundation of the LauraMac Loan Acquisition System ("LAS"), the Redwood technology instance has been specifically tailored to their unique loan process as well as their priority to providing an exceptional client experience.

"Redwood has built their loan acquisition business around great products and a great client experience," said Carlene Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Redwood. "We are excited to be part of developing a modern technology solution to further enhance the client experience with a nimble and innovative technology partner like LauraMac." 

