Two test positive after clean-air shelter stay
SEATTLE — Two people who were staying at King County’s temporary shelter in Seattle to escape the poor air quality from wildfires have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Department of Community and Human Services said Thursday.
The county opened the shelter on Sept. 11 to bring people who are homelessness inside. Thursday, the county said the two people were at the shelter while potentially contagious, The Seattle Times reported.
Shelter staff were cleaning the facility and notifying all guests, staff and visitors about their possible exposure from Saturday to Monday, officials said.
The shelter will close Friday as scheduled, the statement said. Anyone staying at the shelter and who agrees to get a test will be able to stay on site until Saturday, when they’ll receive their test results.
Anyone who may have been exposed, exhibits symptoms or who tests positive for coronavirus will be able to quarantine at a King County isolation facility.
Woman killed in park, man found dead nearby
SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are investigating two deaths Wednesday in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
A woman in her 30s was found dead in Cal Anderson Park and a man believed to be her partner was found dead after barricading himself inside a small pump house building, The Seattle Times reported.
Officers were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to help Seattle Fire Department medics after the woman was found unresponsive, police said. Police said CPR efforts did not revive her. Police said they then learned of a man who was inside a pump house in the park.
According to police, officers talked to witnesses who said the woman and man were in a relationship and had been staying in the park.
Police said officers and negotiators unsuccessfully tried to coax the man out and they eventually called a SWAT team. About four hours later, police entered the building and found the man dead “inside at the bottom of a 10-foot tank, which contained approximately 50 gallons of 12 percent bleach solution,” according to the blotter.
Seattle police said the woman had been beaten and described the man as a person of interest in her death.
