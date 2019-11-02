SEATTLE
Seattle to cut funding to tiny villageWhen employees from the Low-Income Housing Institute (LIHI) came to the Northlake tiny house village on Tuesday to tell the formerly homeless residents that their village would be closed in December, things quickly got ugly.
There was shouting. A LIHI employee called the villagers “children,” and a villager responded with obscenities. LIHI said one of their employees was shoved. A physical tug-of-war erupted between villagers and LIHI. The villagers won and pulled a gate shut.
The scuffle was symbolic of the last seven months at this tiny house village. Since April, the gates have been locked against the city and its contractors, and only a few people let in. The case manager’s office has sat empty since Aug. 5, and no one has left the village for permanent housing since at least July.
Now, after an almost seven-month stalemate, the city announced Tuesday it won’t fund the village after December, saying it’s out of compliance with its contract. This marks only the second time that the city has shut down one of its tiny house villages without a plan to relocate the site.
MISSOULA
Man faces trial for taking grizzly clawsA Washington state man faces a federal trial early next year for taking the claws from a grizzly bear he said he shot in self-defense.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Bryan Berg, of Spokane, Washington, is charged with two misdemeanor violations of the Lacey Act, taking the claws and not reporting the shooting, which occurred sometime between September 2017 and March 2018.
He pleaded not guilty to both counts Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto in Missoula. The Missoulian reports his bench trial is scheduled for Jan. 2.
Grizzly bears are protected as a threatened species.
LEAVENWORTH
Texas climber dies in fallAuthorities say a Texas man died in a climbing fall in Washington state’s Cascade Mountains.
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rich Magnussen says 60-year-old Robert Colburn’s son reported Thursday night that Colburn had not returned to camp after climbing Aasgard Pass southwest of Leavenworth.
Colburn was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday as he was descending Aasgard.
Magnussen says a county mountain rescue team in a helicopter responded Friday and found Colburn at about 7,300-foot (2225-meter) elevation. Colburn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rescue personnel said it appeared Colburn had slipped and fallen several hundred feet.
SEATTLE
Disbarred lawyer gets five yearsA disbarred lawyer has been sentenced to five years in prison for fraud — more than a decade after serving time in a different case.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says 47-year-old John Alderson served more than three years in prison for a 2003 fraud conviction. But in 2014 Alderson began a long-running scheme to cheat a romantic partner he met online.
Alderson lied to the partner about his background, and he moved in with the partner in 2015. He opened credit cards in the partner’s name and spent some of the money on plastic surgery.
Prosecutors said he also cheated relatives. He admitted defrauding his victims of $262,000.
U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued the sentence Friday.
