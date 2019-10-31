Wolf comment period gets extended
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has extended the public commentary period for residents to weigh in on how the state should manage the gray wolf population.
KING-TV reports the public commentary period has been extended through Friday, Nov. 15.
The state has in recent years authorized killings of wolves or an entire pack in an effort to stop the wolves from preying on cattle.
The Profanity Peak wolf pack in 2016 was shot by contractors from helicopters. Then wolves from the Sherman and Wedge packs were lethally removed. Members of the Togo pack were killed in 2018 after attacks on cattle.
In August and September, the entire OPT pack and some members of the Grouse Flats pack were killed for the same reason.
The state canceled wolf-related meetings in August, citing concerns of violence from people on both sides of the issue.
Clallam Bay inmates sue state
CLALLAM BAY — Five Clallam Bay Corrections Center inmates who were transported to Walla Walla State Penitentiary following a nonviolent meal strike in October are suing the state Department of Corrections to gain release from solitary confinement.
The Peninsula Daily News reports a lawyer for one of the inmates says they could be transferred by next week, but a lawyer who filed the lawsuit pressed for immediate action.
They also want a Thurston County Superior Court judge, where the lawsuit was filed, to rule that DOC violated their rights to due process, equal protection of the laws and constitutional guarantee against cruel punishment.
Columbia Legal Services of Seattle filed the complaint Tuesday on behalf of inmates George Augustine, Kimonti Carter, Jason Roberts, Felix Sitthivong and Corey Zaharko.
Man to face charges in 2014 ‘jihad’
SEATTLE — A man who has admitted killing four people in what he described as “jihad” has been returned to Seattle to face charges in three of the deaths, after being sentenced to life in prison for a New Jersey killing.
The Seattle Times reports that 34-year-old Ali Muhammad Brown was booked into the King County Jail on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Brown shot and killed three men in the Seattle area in 2014 before taking a bus to New Jersey, where he randomly shot and killed a college student at a traffic light in West Orange.
As part of his New Jersey guilty plea, Brown acknowledged responsibility for the Seattle killings.
King County investigators say Brown expressed anger about civilian deaths during U.S. military action in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Mushroom hunter found dead
CARSON — A 78-year-old Oregon man who was reported missing this month east of Vancouver, Washington, has been found dead.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Richard Sugai went mushroom hunting along U.S. Forest Road 60, about 10 miles north of Carson, along with family members Oct. 19.
Sugai, of Beaverton, was last seen entering the forest and was reported missing that day.
Family and search and rescue officials searched for Sugai, who had a medical condition that necessitated daily medication, but they were unable to find him.
Subsequent searches were unsuccessful. On Tuesday, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said it would end the search.
On Thursday, the agency said he had been found dead.
No details about his death were immediately released.
According to the sheriff’s office, the family had picked mushrooms in the area “for decades.”
Court: no “vested right” to public records
OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court has ruled that a 2016 voter-approved ballot measure that bars the release of personal information of in-home caregivers applies retroactively to pending records requests that were filed before the law took effect.
The court ruled Thursday that Initiative 1501, which passed in November 2016 and took effect a month later, prevents the release of the information sought by the Freedom Foundation, a conservative group that requested names and work addresses and emails of child care providers in the state’s Working Connection program.
The high court’s ruling overturned a Court of Appeals ruling that had found that I-1501 was not retroactive. That previous court also found that a public records request creates a “vested right” to access responsive records that cannot be retroactively infringed.
But in its ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that the state’s Public Records Act creates no such right.
Man sentenced to 10 years for fire
SPOKANE — A Spokane County man who set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire while she slept inside has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty.
David E. Weimer was sentenced on Wednesday.
The Spokesman-Review says the 56-year-old Weimer pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault, arson and other charges in the May incident.
Law enforcement officers say Weimer, who had no prior criminal record, began sending threatening texts and emails to the woman after they broke up.
He went to the home on the night of May 7 and set four separate fires. A loud boom woke the woman, who was able to escape the flames. Weimer was arrested the next day.
He apologized in court for his actions.
Spokane police release footage of threat
SPOKANE — The Spokane Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer threatening to kill a suspect before hoisting a police dog into the cab of a pickup truck to subdue the man.
The Spokesman-Review says the incident occurred in February.
The arrest of 29-year-old Lucas Ellerman triggered a citizen’s complaint and a conflict between the City Council and the Spokane Police Guild. The guild objected to the police ombudsman’s involvement in an internal investigation.
Ellerman is currently in the Airway Heights Corrections Center.
Police leaders released the footage on Wednesday afternoon, after concluding that officers acted reasonably in pointing guns and using a dog to apprehend Ellerman.
