Tests show Puget Sound squid safe to eat
SEATTLE — Officials in Washington state say it’s safe to eat squid caught in Puget Sound.
KOMO-TV reported Sunday King County officials recently tested squid from the sound for metals and other contaminants for the first time in two decades.
King County officials say the results show it’s safe to eat Puget Sound squid for eight to 12 meals a month.
Jenee Colton with the King County Department of Natural Resources says pollution in the sound is contaminating fish. But squid doesn't have a lot of fat, which means that it doesn't store a lot of contaminants like other seafood.
Dave McBride with the Washington State Department of Health says contaminant levels in squid are low. He says squid is a good choice for consumers and anglers.
No injuries in Seattle apartment fire
SEATTLE — A midmorning fire forced residents of a Seattle apartment complex to evacuate but no injuries were reported.
The Seattle Times reports the fire was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Seattle Fire Department says the blaze was extinguished about an hour after later.
The fire appears to have started in an apartment on the top floor of the four-story building.
A resident says the Northgate Villa complex in North Seattle has about 140 apartments and condos.
High court tosses man's conviction
BREMERTON — A man found guilty of hiding the body of a man after he was killed in a 2015 home invasion has had his conviction tossed by the state Supreme Court.
The Kitsap Sun reports justices this week sided with a lower court, which last year found Kitsap County prosecutors failed to properly put Arnold Mafnas Cruz on notice for the charge of rendering criminal assistance.
Cruz claimed on appeal that the documents used to charge him with the crime did not contain the required language, making them “constitutionally deficient.” Both the state Division I Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court agreed, writing that the people accused of crimes have a right to know the charges against them.
Cruz was accused of being called after Robert Hood’s death to help cover up the crime.
The court’s action sends Cruz’s case back to Kitsap County Superior Court.
King County man diagnosed with E. coli
SEATTLE — Health officials say a resident of King County has been diagnosed with an E. coli infection connected to Salinas, California romaine lettuce.
Public Health Seattle and King County officials said Friday the person became ill from eating leafy greens believed to have been purchased in King County. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering.
Officials say the lettuce was genetically linked to a national outbreak involving romaine lettuce from Salinas. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the outbreak Friday. The CDC recommends avoiding romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California area.
Public Health is investigating additional E. coli cases among King County residents that may eventually be linked to the national outbreak, but officials say complete information on these cases is pending.
Symptoms of an E. coli infection include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting.
Man shot at home by intruder dies
KELSO — Authorities say a man shot by an unknown intruder in his southwestern Washington home on Nov. 12 has died.
The Daily News reports 69-year-old Rick Huckaby of Kelso died Friday evening, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says Huckaby had been receiving treatment since the shooting.
According to the sheriff’s office, a male entered Huckaby’s house from a back door and shot him. Huckaby’s wife was at home at the time.
Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said this week that to avoid compromising the investigation he wouldn’t say whether detectives have identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Suburban Seattle dentists get prison time
SEATTLE — Two suburban Seattle dentists who avoided over $460,000 in income taxes were sentenced to seven days in prison and 400 hours of community service.
U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran says Christine Chen of Renton and Mike Hsieh of Kent were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle for filing false tax returns. They must also each pay $5,000 in fines.
Moran says Hsieh and Chen own Comfort Family Dentistry and that from 2007 and 2014 the pair took steps to hide their income from the IRS to reduce their tax obligation.
Both defendants will pay slightly more than $231,000 in restitution. Their attorneys estimate they will also need to pay an additional $300,000 in interest and penalties to the IRS.
Their attorneys argued for no prison time, noting that the criminal conviction prompted one bank to end its relationship with them, and that the dental practice was dropped as a preferred provider by a large dental insurance plan.
— wire services
