State ridge slab
continues to slide
YAKIMA — A rock slab from a Washington state ridge is continuing to slide, but the rate of its descent has slowed over time, officials said.
A section of Rattlesnake Ridge continues to slide at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per week, The Yakima Herald-Republic reports.
State and county officials and scientists began monitoring the slide in October 2017 when a crack was spotted in the ridge near Union Gap, about 4 miles south of Yakima.
Horace Ward of the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management said the latest sensor network readings indicate the slowest point of the 200-foot-deep slide is moving about 0.15 feet per week.
The fastest slide area is moving about 3 inches weekly, Ward said.
Stephen Reidel, a Washington State University adjunct geology professor, said the slide is likely to halt before reaching Interstate 82 or the Yakima River.
Rocks from the slide falling into the Columbia Asphalt quarry are likely to form a buttress that will stop its advance, Reidel said.
College administrators
leaving their posts
SEATTLE — The president and one vice president of Bellevue College will be leaving their jobs, the school announced Monday, after the vice president’s decision to alter a campus mural of two Japanese American children in a World War II incarceration camp by removing a reference to anti-Japanese agitation by Eastside businessmen.
President Jerry Weber and Gayle Colston Barge, vice president of institutional advancement, are departing, though it wasn’t made clear by the public college if the two were being fired or if they resigned, The Seattle Times reported. Provost Kristen Jones will serve as acting president, Board Chair Rich Fukutaki announced.
— from wire services
