Snoqualmie Tribe buys Salish Lodge
SNOQUALMIE — The Snoqualmie Tribe has purchased the Salish Lodge & Spa and the acreage surrounding Snoqualmie Falls, marking a major victory in the tribe’s pursuit to reclaim land it considers sacred.
The Seattle Times reports the Snoqualmie Tribe purchased the Northwest landmark and land from the Muckleshoot Tribe for $125 million, according to a news release. The total area is about 45 acres, including land north of and across Highway 202.
The purchase does not include Snoqualmie Falls itself, but the tribe said it plans to discuss ownership of the underlying aquatic lands with the state. Puget Sound Energy holds the license to two hydroelectric generating plants at the falls.
The Muckleshoots bought the Salish Lodge & Spa, having outbid groups including the Snoqualmie Tribe, in 2007.
Longview man killed, suspect arrested
LONGVIEW — Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in the death of a Longview man.
KATU-TV reports on Sunday night, police went to a residence after a woman reported that she had found her 73-year-old landlord, Arthur Mahlum, dead.
Longview police say officers in Barstow, California arrested person of interest David J.E. Daniel Jr. on a warrant in that state Thursday.
Demolition of plant could resume
RICHLAND — High-risk demolition of a former nuclear weapons production plant could resume next week, nearly two years after the most dangerous work was halted because of safety concerns.
Work on the most dangerous portions of demolishing the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation was halted in December 2017 after particles of the radioactive substance contaminated workers and the environment. But l demolition has continued.
The Tri-City Herald reports that demolition work on the most contaminated portions of the 1940s-era plant could resume as early as next week.
The state Department of Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have lifted the stop-work order they issued in 2017.
Man sentenced to 17 years
SPOKANE — A convicted Spokane rapist has been sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of possession and distribution of child pornography.
The Spokesman-Review reports 47-year-old Matthew L. Lane chose not to speak Thursday during the sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson.
Lane’s attorney, Karen Lindholdt, asked Peterson for a lesser sentence based on Lane having been abused as a child and because of his severe physical limitations caused by a serious collision in 2006.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Herzog said the Federal Bureau of Prisons can accommodate inmates with physical challenges and that Lane’s criminal behavior and arrogance toward investigators warranted a tougher sentence.
— wire services
