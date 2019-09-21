SEATTLE
Second vaping illness reported in King County
Authorities say a second case of vaping-related lung illness has been reported in King County.
KOMO reports there have now been five vaping-related illnesses reported in Washington state — one in Mason County, two in Spokane County, and two in King County.
Health officials said Friday the woman in her 30s was admitted to a King County hospital with shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.
COLLEGE PLACE
Police arrest teen planning attack
A Washington state teenager has been arrested after his mother reported his journal contained plans of a school attack on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.
Authorities say the 17-year-old College Place High School student was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony harassment and threats to bomb or injure property.
Authorities say the detailed journal included times, specific firearms and explosives, locations, an established date of April 20, 2020 and plans to kill his mother and her boyfriend.
SEATTLE
Ex-CEO sentenced to seven years
The former CEO of two Bellevue tech firms has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for a sophisticated visa fraud scheme that cheated workers out of their wages and cheated the government out of over $1 million in taxes.
KOMO reports that 50-year-old Pradyumna Kumar Samal, a citizen of India, was sentenced Friday. Authorities say he used the illegally obtained cash to enrich himself and fund a luxurious lifestyle.
— From wire services
Trial for shootings moved to 2020
SPOKANE — The murder trial for a youth charged with killing one classmate and wounding three others at a high school in Washington state has been pushed back to Oct. 5, 2020.
Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price on Friday agreed to delay the trial to allow new defense attorneys for 17-year-old Caleb Sharpe to get up to speed. Trial had been scheduled for next month before Sharpe’s private attorney bowed out when the family could no longer afford his services.
The Spokesman-Review reports that the Spokane County Public Defenders’ Office has budgeted $250,000 to handle his defense.
Sharpe is charged with murder and attempted murder in the September 2017 shootings at Freeman High, and will be tried as an adult even though he was just 15 when the shootings occurred.
— From wire services
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.