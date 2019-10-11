Trial over construction delays starts
OLYMPIA — The trial to determine who is to blame for the construction delays of Seattle’s State Route 99 tunnel and cost overruns has started in Olympia.
KING-TV reports jurors heard opening statements Thursday in the trial that’s pitting the state Department of Transportation against Seattle Tunnel Partners.
The state wants Seattle Tunnel Partners to pay nearly $60 million for delays. Seattle Tunnel Partners says the state, and potentially taxpayers, should be on the hook for over $300 million dollars in damage and delays.
Jury: Cop didn’t violate rights
TACOMA — A jury has found that an Olympia police officer did not violate the constitutional rights of two brothers he shot while responding to reports that two men matching their description had tried to steal beer from a supermarket.
The Olympian reports the jury also rejected a theory Thursday that officer Ryan Donald was negligent in his shooting.
Officer Ryan Donald shot Bryson Chaplin and Andre Thompson in 2015 after confronting them for stealing beer. He said the pair attacked him with a skateboard; they claimed they were shot as they re-emerged from the woods after initially fleeing the officer.
Chaplin was paralyzed, and Thompson suffered an abdominal wound.
Former cop won’t face new trial
PULLMAN — The Whitman County prosecutor will not retry a former Pullman police sergeant accused of sexual misconduct.
Prosecutor Denis Tracy says the alleged victim is not willing to go through the trauma and indignity of a second trial.
The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that Dan Hargraves was charged after an 18-year-old student at Washington State University reported he sexually assaulted her last year. At the time, Hargraves had detained her in his patrol car for underage drinking.
A Whitman County judge declared a mistrial in the case last month after the jury deadlocked.
Hargraves worked for the Pullman Police Department for 19 years before resigning late last year.
— wire services
