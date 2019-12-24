Flu blamed for death of child
TACOMA — A Pierce County child under the age of 5 died from flu-related complications according to the Tacoma Pierce Health Department, and doctors say it's the same strain of virus that led to the death of a child in King County last week.
KIRO-TV reports the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department noted the child who died there also suffered from underlying health conditions.
“Sadly, flu strains currently in circulation this season have hit the young very hard,” said Nigel Turner, division director for the Communicable Disease Control Division.
Doctors in Pierce County say a B-strain of the flu virus was the cause of death for the child there, and they say it’s the same strain which also lead to the death of a King County child last week. It was the first child flu-related death there in 10 years.
No injuries reported in tanker collision
BELLINGHAM — A tanker carrying propane and butane collided with a gas terminal pier west of Ferndale with enough force to punch a hole in the ship, officials said.
The accident occurred about 4 a.m. Dec. 14, The Bellingham Herald reported Monday.
No one was injured and none of the ship’s cargo leaked, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The extent of the damage was unknown and no damage estimates were given for the pier or the ship, the Levant, the Coast Guard said.
The 745-foot tanker was carrying 33,000 tons of fuel, the Coast Guard said.
Alcohol poisoning cause of student's death
PULLMAN — The cause of death for a Washington State University student found unconscious at a fraternity has been confirmed as an accident.
KOMO-TV reports Sam Martinez, 19, died Nov. 12 from acute alcohol poisoning, according to the Whitman County Medical Examiner. Pullman police originally ruled out hazing as a factor but have since said they are reconsidering it.
Martinez was found dead inside Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity police say he was pledging, about four hours after he died, according to the coroner. His fraternity brothers performed CPR on the 19-year-old until medics arrived, but it was too late. The fraternity held a function with alcohol the night before.
CWU requests security upgrades after shooter report
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington University is requesting $3.28 million in state funding to upgrade its security systems in Ellensburg after a false active shooter threat in February.
The Yakima-Herald Republic reports that the supplemental budget proposal would fund a video security system, updates to 28 emergency blue light phones on campus that would allow for an audio mass notification and new electronic locking systems for buildings.
The needs were identified when false reports of gunshots in campus buildings in February spread through campus via social media. Without video monitoring and electronic door locks, first responders were unable to verify information and automatically lock down the 94 campus facilities across 380 acres. Instead, they had to visit each building.
Five earthquakes strike British Columbia
A series of five earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.8 to 6.0 were recorded Monday in British Columbia.
The Seattle Times reports four of the five quakes were recorded as striking primarily on Vancouver Island and at the northern end of Victoria Island in Port Alice and Port Hardy, according to the government’s Earthquakes Canada website.
According to the website, the quakes recorded Monday around Vancouver Island were: a magnitude 5.1 at 8:44 a.m.; a magnitude 5.6 at 11:13 a.m.; a magnitude 5.8 at 11:49 a.m.; a magnitude 6.0 at 12:56 p.m.; and a magnitude 4.8 at 3:38 p.m.
In addition, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:32 p.m. Monday at the Village of Queen Charlotte on Moresby Island, northwest of Victoria.
Last week, three small quakes were reported in Fall City in northeast King County within a 24-hour period.
The first and largest of those was a 3.4 magnitude temblor recorded shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 18, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
— From wire services
