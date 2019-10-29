Jail to be converted into homeless shelter
YAKIMA — Washington state county officials have announced a proposal to turn a jail into a homeless shelter and use an additional sales tax for funding.
Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the proposal would convert the 288-bed jail on Pacific Avenue into a multi-care facility named the Yakima County Care Campus.
Yakima County commissioners say the 0.3% countywide sales tax which generates more than $3.5 million a year could fund the care facility with commissioner approval.
Officials say commissioners are expected to hold a city hall meeting Oct. 29 to decide.
Commissioners say the facility would offer mental health services, substance abuse treatment and long-term housing.
Victim doesn't have to pay fees
SEATTLE — A federal judge on Tuesday criticized the Justice Department for seeking legal fees from a Mexican immigrant who was the victim of a forgery by a government lawyer.
U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein on Tuesday denied the department's effort to make Ignacio Lanuza and his attorneys pay legal fees for his unsuccessful attempt to hold the government liable for the forgery. The fees could have topped $100,000.
Rothstein noted the wide discrepancy between Lanuza's resources and those of the government. She said the Justice Department's effort appeared to be motivated by "personal animus" on the part of a DOJ lawyer and the government's motion for legal fees chronicled "irrelevant matters that serve no purpose other than to disparage and embarrass Lanuza."
"It is not lost on the Court that Lanuza was a victim of a crime committed by an attorney for the United States, and that another attorney for the United States then took up the defense of Lanuza's civil case in a manner that bordered on the overzealous," Rothstein wrote.
Amazon spends big on council races
SEATTLE — Seven of the nine Seattle City Council seats are up for grabs in next month's election, and Amazon sees a big opportunity to reshape the politics of its liberal hometown.
The online retail giant has made unprecedented donations totaling $1.5 million to a political action committee that's supporting a slate of candidates perceived to be friendlier to business.
Among the company's top targets is socialist council member Kshama Sawant, a fierce critic of Amazon.
But the company's big-money push into Seattle politics could backfire, as critics rally to support more liberal candidates.
Man accused of killing neighbor's dogs
LONGVIEW — Authorities say charges have been filed against a man accused of killing a neighbor's dogs in Longview, Washington.
KATU reports the dogs, 3-year-old Link and 2-year-old Marley, were shot to death and then dumped in the Columbia River.
Their owners believe they were shot in retaliation after one of them killed a neighborhood cat.
The Cowlitz County District Attorney's Office charged Gregory Swanson with two counts of "taking, concealing, injuring, or killing a pet animal."
The dogs' owner, Luke Moore, says one of them killed Swanson's cat several months ago.
Swanson will make his first court appearance next month. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Sex ed requirement eliminated
BATTLE GROUND — The public school system in Battle Ground has thrown out requirements that schools teach sexual health education.
The Columbian reports the school board voted 3-2 Monday to overhaul its internal sexual health education policy, eliminating requirements that the district teach sex ed unless the state requires it. As it stands, Washington law only requires that school districts teach about HIV and AIDS prevention. If districts do teach sexual health education, it must be comprehensive and compliant with state standards.
The decision ends more than a year of deliberation and discussion on the subject of sexual health curriculum, marked by heated testimony by parents who claim comprehensive sexual health education will promote promiscuity among teenage students.
Girl guilty of conspiring to kill classmate
KENNEWICK — A jury has convicted a Washington state girl of plotting to kill a high school classmate she briefly dated.
Tri-City Herald reported Monday that 18-year-old Fe Hadley was found guilty for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in a November 2017 planned attack.
Hadley denied conspiring with Jeremiah Cunningham and Gabriel Pfliger to fatally stab 18-year-old Ryan Vaughn behind a store and hide his body in an orchard.
Authorities say Vaughn never went behind the store and other students riding scooters in the area noticed suspicious activity.
Hadley's trial started Oct. 21 and she remains in custody on $100,000 bail.
— Wire services
