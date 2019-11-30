Cooke Aquaculture to pay $2.75M
SEATTLE — Fish-farming company Cooke Aquaculture has agreed to pay $2.75 million to settle a Clean Water Act lawsuit following the collapse of one of its net-pens in 2017.
The Seattle Times reports that the settlement with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy still needs the approval of a federal judge, but the money would pay for legal fees as well as Puget Sound restoration projects.
The nonprofit sued the company after a net-pen near Cypress Island collapsed, allowing more than 260,000 nonnative Atlantic salmon to escape.
Fears that they would survive and spread into Washington waters, posing a threat to native salmon, did not materialize, but the Legislature passed a law phasing out the farming of Atlantic salmon in the state by 2025.
Cooke recently proposed to farm native steelhead in Washington.
More than $1 million of the settlement money would go to the Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment, an Oakland, California-based nonprofit, for projects to improve Puget Sound water quality and aquatic habitat.
Driver hits four pedestrians, kills one
SEATTLE — Police say a driver hit four pedestrians Friday on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue, killing one and injuring the others, and then tried to flee.
The Seattle Times reports the woman was driving north near North 40th Street when she struck the pedestrians about 1 p.m., according to Seattle Police spokesman Patrick Michaud.
He says her car hit a pole and rolled back into the roadway, coming to a rest by the median. Michaud says the driver got out of the car with minor injuries and ran away.
Michaud says a witness followed and directed officers to her.
Seattle Fire spokesman Lance Garland says one person was declared dead at the scene and three others were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
He says the injured include a 35-year-old man and 25-year-old man in critical condition and a 63-year-old man in stable condition.
