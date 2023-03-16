Apple Musni joins the co-op March 20; Chris Speyer and Isabelle Portilla promoted into new roles

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op announced today that it has hired Apple Musni as its new Chief People Officer and promoted two leaders to new positions. Musni joins the co-op March 20. Chris Speyer has been promoted to senior vice president, chief merchandising officer, and Isabelle Portilla has been promoted to vice president, Co-op Brands, both effective immediately.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.