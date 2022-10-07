Rene Sergrañez

Rene Sergrañez

 By Page Publishing

GLENDORA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- René Segrañes Menocal, a Cuban native who now resides in Los Angeles, has completed his new book "Ensila ya Empica la Ruta del Esclavo": an informative work that aims to keep the legacy of Palo Monte alive. Palo Monte is a religion that was developed and practiced by the people of Cuba; and with a Cuban descent, the author compiles all the information about his religion in this wonderful read.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.