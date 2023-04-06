Higher security deposits and more application fees add to an already stressful and pricey renting experience

  • Black, Latinx and Asian American Pacific Islander renters report paying application fees that are 43% higher than those paid by white renters.
  • 30% of Asian American Pacific Islander renters report paying at least $1,000 for a security deposit compared to 17% of white renters.
  • Zillow allows renters to apply for an unlimited number of participating rentals for 30 days for a flat fee.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.