WaterWipes joins the Responsible Flushing Alliance as its 31st member, adding another strong voice advocating for responsible flushing habits

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) welcomed its 31stmember – WaterWipes – in its growing coalition of wipes manufacturers, wastewater groups, and public health advocates aiming to educate consumers on what not to flush and spread greater awareness of the "Do Not Flush" symbol.


