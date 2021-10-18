SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Responsible Flushing Alliance welcomed its newest association member, Papel Aralar S.A. The global paper company brings its proven commitment to environmental preservation and social responsibility to the Responsible Flushing Alliance as the organization accelerates its consumer education campaign.
Papel Aralar is a fourth-generation family business that has been at the technological forefront of paper manufacturing since 1936. Headquartered in Spain, Aralar has a strong international presence with consolidation in over 30 countries, making it a leader among European companies. The company has a combined capacity of 45,000 tons of base sheet for the production of flushable, biodegradable wipes that are completely plastic-free. Its latest state-of-the-art production line started operations in December 2020. This was in tandem with the opening of its new logistics center, a central piece of which is a fully robotic warehouse that has revolutionized Aralar's customer service position.
"We are delighted to become a member of the Responsible Flushing Alliance, an organization that perfectly aligns with the values of our company in ensuring that only those products that are truly biodegradable and flushable are discarded through our water infrastructure", says Senen Amunarriz, managing director of Aralar.
Responsible Flushing Alliance President Lara Wyss says the addition of Papel Aralar to the organization demonstrates that when it comes to paper products, the desire for sustainability is global and growing.
"Whether in the United States or abroad, consumers are making sustainability a priority in every facet of life. And for an industry that produces products all of us use every day, sustainability is a necessity," Wyss said. "We are excited to welcome Papel Aralar, whose forward-looking approach to environmental preservation and their commitment to innovation align closely with the Responsible Flushing Alliance's own values."
With its #FlushSmart consumer education campaign, the Responsible Flushing Alliance is dedicated to keeping homes and communities healthy through proper flushing practices. This includes supporting clear and prominent labeling of all items that should not be flushed, including promotion of the "Do Not Flush" symbol on non-flushable wipes.
For more information, go to http://www.flushsmart.org or @flushsmart on Twitter or Facebook.
About Responsible Flushing Alliance
The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what should and should not be flushed. RFA's goal is to change consumer behavior to help reduce damage to our nation's sewage systems caused by objects and materials not designed to be flushed.
Responsible Flushing Alliance Coalition Members
Albaad, ANDRITZ, DUDE Products, Essity, First Quality, Johnson & Johnson, Jacob Holm, Kelheim Fibres, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nehemiah Manufacturing, Nice-Pak, Papel Aralar S.A., Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Sellars Nonwovens, and Suominen Corp.
About Papel Aralar S.A.
Based in Spain, Aralar is a global paper manufacturer with a reputation for innovation and consistent product development. The paper we produce is found in five continents as part of items and brands of world renown.
Our whole business model is built around sustainability. We have never added a plastic, binder or chemical to the formulation of our wipes substrate. We exclusively use cellulose in the paper we make, all of which is forestry certified.
The paper industry, in which Aralar is a long-established global player, is at the forefront in the use of sustainable and renewable energy sources. In our case, this includes the production of electricity through our own 18-hectares dam with 2 waterfalls and 3 hydroelectric turbines.
