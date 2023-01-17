New study shows 50 percent of American workers expect an end of year gift, and a majority prefer cash bonuses or gift cards

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for job-seekers, has published a recent survey report that shares insight into employee expectations about holiday bonuses and end of year gifts. The report also examines how workers will react if year-end gifts do not meet their expectations. The study generated responses from 1,250 workers, 18 and older, across the United States.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.